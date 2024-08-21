Electroneum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $657,536.54 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and $657,536.54 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,128,005 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

