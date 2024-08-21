Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 320,099 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,599,000 after acquiring an additional 277,280 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 30.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.75. 1,285,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,417. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.71.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $312,033.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

