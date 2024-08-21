Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Senior Officer Acquires C$18,460.00 in Stock

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Raj Dasgupta purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,460.00.
Electrovaya Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.31. The firm has a market cap of C$159.91 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.55. Electrovaya Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.32.
