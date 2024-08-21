Element Solutions Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Element Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 85.7% annually over the last three years. Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 983,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

