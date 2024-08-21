Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.00

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 498039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

