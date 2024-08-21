ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.50).

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Up 1,924.5 %

NDRA opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,077.40. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on ENDRA Life Sciences from $25,000.00 to $20,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

