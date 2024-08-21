Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $834,600.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,916. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Enova International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth $223,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

