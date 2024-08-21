Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $296.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.45. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $298.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,238 shares of company stock worth $3,492,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

