Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rollins, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rollins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ROL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

