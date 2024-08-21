ERC20 Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $624.85 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,415.96 or 0.99942319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01169782 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

