Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average is $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.