Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-5% yr/yr to ~$3.34-3.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.13.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

