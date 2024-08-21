Euler Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Euler token can currently be bought for $5.54 or 0.00009345 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Euler has a market cap of $92.34 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

