Evercore ISI Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $378.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $371.00 to $378.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.90.

Shares of DE stock opened at $372.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $423.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

