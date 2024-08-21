Evercore ISI Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $126.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

TJX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $113.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 34,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after buying an additional 154,342 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,816,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 55,407 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

