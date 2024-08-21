Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives $431.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $431.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $377.24 on Friday. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 61.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

