Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $66.00 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,015 shares of company stock worth $806,478 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $98,360,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

