Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.40 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Up 15.6 %

NYSE:FN opened at $267.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average is $214.16. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $278.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.