Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,477,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.11. 210,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,211. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.97. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $118.39 and a 52 week high of $181.11.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

