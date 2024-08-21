Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,338 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $15,341,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 88,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,630. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.