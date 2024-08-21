Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 5,129 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $17,805,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,196. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.