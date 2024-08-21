Fifth Third Bancorp Buys New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.06. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.