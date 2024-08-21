Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

