Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 343,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,287. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

