Fifth Third Bancorp Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

IWO traded up $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.68. 413,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

