Fifth Third Bancorp Has $20.84 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8,610.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165,055 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.39. 787,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,246. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.87 and its 200 day moving average is $267.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

