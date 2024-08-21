Fifth Third Bancorp Has $28.65 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $28,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

STZ traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.74. 814,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,525. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

