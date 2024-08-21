Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.74 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.64.

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $70.90. 1,997,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

