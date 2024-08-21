Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $99.24 and a one year high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

