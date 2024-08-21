Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,700 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

QUAL stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.16. 1,155,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

