Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Ryder System worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.0 %

R stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.18. The stock had a trading volume of 191,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,800. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $143.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.59.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

