Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,804,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after acquiring an additional 570,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $351.66. The stock had a trading volume of 631,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.12. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $353.44.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

