Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.76. The stock had a trading volume of 882,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,041. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $564.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.63. The company has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

