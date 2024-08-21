Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.51. 2,262,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

