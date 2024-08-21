Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,628 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,069,000 after acquiring an additional 151,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

Zoetis stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,282. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.