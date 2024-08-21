Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,081 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after buying an additional 730,751 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,990,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,039,000 after acquiring an additional 798,015 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,980,000 after purchasing an additional 127,367 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. 480,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

See Also

