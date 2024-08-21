Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 15,917 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $44,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 126,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Schlumberger by 542.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 75,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 63,746 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 205,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. 5,454,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,718,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

