Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 21,683 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 273.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 206,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 151,320 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 266.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 295,378 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 390.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 1,019,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,080. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

