Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 8,935 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

