Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $453,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

JPM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,462. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $616.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

