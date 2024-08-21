Financial Analysis: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vir Biotechnology and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 3 3 0 2.50 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 274.57%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 76.91%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -612.40% -30.93% -26.01% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -755.37% -79.47% -57.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.3% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $86.18 million 13.97 -$615.06 million ($4.01) -2.20 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $48.62 million 35.00 -$328.07 million ($1.60) -4.48

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

