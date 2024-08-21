First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.13.

First Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

FBMS opened at $32.00 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 69,254 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 45.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $4,548,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 16.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

