First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,920.82.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,120,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $298,180,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $180,039,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA opened at $1,999.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,831.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,696.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $1,274.91 and a twelve month high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $52.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 195.31 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

