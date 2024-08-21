First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.32.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.33. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 130.61%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.