First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FTHI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 189,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $791.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

