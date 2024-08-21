Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE FFC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 85,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

