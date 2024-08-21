Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FLC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,845. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

