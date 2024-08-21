FlatQube Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $304.67 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.09401126 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $91.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

