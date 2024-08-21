Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $36.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.47. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,245 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

