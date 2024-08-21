Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $36.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.47. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.14.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
