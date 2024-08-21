FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.44

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $73.36, with a volume of 39482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.69.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLTD. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3,987.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

